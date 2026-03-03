If you grew up in New Jersey, you probably think of go-karts as something you did once a year at the shore. And probably on a fairly boring track, and maybe around 28 miles an hour.

Welcome to the future because North Jersey just leveled up.

Got a need for speed?

Indoor racing company K1 Speed just opened a second New Jersey location in Totowa, according to nj.com, and this isn’t your cousin’s inferior parking-lot kart track. This amazing place will get your adrenaline going. It features two elevated indoor tracks stacked with changes in elevation and plenty of twists and turns. It’s enough to make you feel you’re in “Fast & Furious: Route 1 Jersey Slide.”

The electric karts reach speeds of 45 mph. Indoors. Which I'm sure makes it feel even faster. If that’s making you sarcastically think ‘what could possibly go wrong,’ instead think about what can go right.

About the action

The Totowa facility is the first K1 Speed on the East Coast with dual multi-level tracks. This design gives more than 2,000 feet of racing surface. You can battle your friends, co-workers, or this could make for a very different kind of first date. Competitive? Too timid? Too aggressive? Here, you might be able to figure out someone’s personality type in no time.

By the way, this isn’t just about racing. The venue embraces the modern Jersey entertainment formula: arcade games, party rooms, viewing platforms, and this very cool Paddock Lounge, where you can replay every pass, spin-out, and questionable driving decision over food and drinks afterwards. Like going over game film. You know you want to do this!

K1 Speed was launched in 2003 and now operates more than 100 locations worldwide. You’ll find their latest location in Totowa at 670 Union Blvd. Their other Jersey location is in Cinnaminson.