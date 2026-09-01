🍗 Walmart is turning its famous rotisserie chicken bag into a purse for National Chicken Month.

👜 The limited-edition bags cost just $5.97 and come in Traditional and Lemon Pepper styles.

🔥 Chicken-themed charms are also available, but the collection is expected to sell out quickly.

It’s National Chicken Month, and Walmart is celebrating by giving one its most beloved deli items, a more fashionable twist.

Walmart releases a limited supply of Chicken purses and charms inspired by its rotisserie chicken bags (Walmart) Walmart releases a limited supply of Chicken purses and charms inspired by its rotisserie chicken bags (Walmart)

Walmart’s rotisserie chicken bag gets a stylish makeover

Starting today, September 1, New Jersey customers and across the country can purchase a limited-edition purse that looks like Walmart’s rotisserie chicken bag.

The Chicken Purse is available in two “flavors” – Traditional and Lemon Pepper, exactly like the two kinds of rotisserie chickens sold at the big box retailer.

The purses sell for $5.97 each, matching the everyday price of Walmart's iconic rotisserie chicken, as well.

Walmart releases a limited supply of Chicken purses and charms inspired by its rotisserie chicken bags (Walmart) Walmart releases a limited supply of Chicken purses and charms inspired by its rotisserie chicken bags (Walmart)

Walmart adds chicken-themed purse charms

Of course, no statement bag is complete without accessories, and Walmart has its customers covered. It is also introducing a collection of miniature bag charms inspired by popular rotisserie chicken pairings.

The assortment includes the traditional rotisseries chicken purse charm, and the lemon pepper rotisserie chicken purse charm, both for $5.97 each. Plus, there is the Great Value Louisiana Hot Sauce Charm, and the Great Value Lemon Pepper Seasoning Charm, both selling for $4 each.

Walmart releases a limited supply of Chicken purses and charms inspired by its rotisserie chicken bags (Walmart) Walmart releases a limited supply of Chicken purses and charms inspired by its rotisserie chicken bags (Walmart)

Limited-edition Walmart chicken bags selling fast

The limited-edition chicken purse and charm collection is available while supplies last, and can be purchased here.

Everything is selling out quickly, but there is an option to get notified when the items will be available again.

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