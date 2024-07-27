Longest zipline in America is within reach of New Jersey

Probably one of the best things about living in New Jersey is that we're never far from amazing adventures. Luckily, we have a lot that's located within our own borders.

Just look at how many amusement rides we have. Outside of the obvious located in Jackson, New Jersey is jam-packed with thrills all up and down the state. In particular, The Jersey Shore.

Rides that'll definitely get your adrenaline going. On the flip side, there are also much quieter adventures, such as a long hike in the woods.

Even here, New Jersey does not disappoint. From north to south, you'll find spectacular hiking spots all throughout the Garden State. And, depending on where you go, you'll be able to take in some breathtaking views while being in touch with nature.

Those are just a couple of examples, but there are so many more. And, as mentioned earlier, we're very fortunate in New Jersey to not only have so much here but also have so much just a short drive outside our borders.

As for combining thrills and nature, why not take a ride on the longest zip line in the United States? No, it's not in New Jersey, but it's pretty darn close.

Located on the borders of New York State and Massachusetts, you'll find the Catamount Mountain Resort, home to the nation's longest zip line. Open through early November and just a few hours by car from New Jersey.

This zip-line experience is really cool. Not only is it a dual line, meaning you can zip along with a friend by your side, but you're able to do so at speeds up to and above 55 MPH.

Although some like to go fast, others prefer to go nice and easy so they can take in the views. Fortunately, you can adjust yourself to a speed you're comfortable with.

But it's really the length of the ride that sets this one apart. According to catmountski.com, "The final span of the tour is dubbed the 'Cata-monster' and is the longest zipline span in the USA at just over 1 mile long."

You'll zip through the "Berkshires and the Hudson Valley" while traveling across the borders of New York and Massachusetts. The overall experience takes around two hours to complete.

But that's just for the zip line as Catamount Mountain Resort offers even more with their Zip Tour/Adventure Park Combo. Needless to say, it's a full day of thrills and adventure.

Definitely worth a weekend trip for those of us in New Jersey. As mentioned above, the resort is only a few hours away from us in The Garden State.

Learn more about the zip line and adventure park combo, including how to book here. They do stress that weekends fill up quickly, so booking sooner rather than later is recommended.

Participants must be at least 10 years old and at least 55 inches tall and weigh between 50 to 260 lbs. As of July 2024, the final day you can book your experience is November 3.

