Full list of NJ state park campgrounds open in 2024

What many might not realize is that camping season never truly ends in New Jersey. In fact, there are a few campsites that remain open all year long.

That means you can pitch a tent and roast marshmallows in the dead of winter. Of course, not many people actually do that. But for those who love camping, it's certainly welcomed news that our state parks allow it.

I myself am a hardcore camper who will go out in the middle of January. And as surprising as it may sound, we've camped during the off-season only to find other campers doing the exact same thing.

Of course, that's not for everyone. And it's precisely why the winter months aren't considered camping season.

It's not that campers don't go out, but rather, most simply don't want to deal with the cold. And with most cabins and facilities closed down for the season, being outside in 20-degree night air doesn't quite do it for some.

The 2024 season

Fortunately, those colder months are behind us. Although most families opt to go camping during the summer months, the campgrounds at New Jersey State Parks are mostly open once we turn the page to April.

Sure, maybe not all campgrounds will be available until later in the season, but that's OK. And for those who love to camp during the spring, there's good news for you.

Most state parks in New Jersey that offer camping will be open for the 2024 season but with one big exception. One of the areas must remain closed for the time being.

But it isn't for anything bad. Rather, it's for necessary improvements that'll ensure a better camping experience the following year.

Here's a look at all the New Jersey state parks that offer camping throughout the Garden State, along with when you'll be able to book a site. The state park keeping its campsites closed throughout 2024 is also included.

