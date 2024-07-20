Growing problem with NJ bikers that needs to be addressed

We hear the messages and see the advertisements all the time. If you're driving, do not pick up the phone.

At this point in time, most of us know the dangers of this. You grab the phone to check out a message that just arrived. Then a split second later, you're heading off the road or into another vehicle.

Texting in particular is extra dangerous, especially on smartphones. There's just no way to effectively text without staring at the screen to do it. Unless you're using voice commands and hands-free technology, you'll almost certainly lose focus behind the wheel.

I still remember when texting was fairly young and when flip phones were the norm. Because of the physical buttons, it wasn't too hard to message without looking at the screen. But on a touchscreen, it's a different story.

The bottom line is this. There's a lot of focus out there telling us not to text while driving. And to be honest? That's absolutely the way it should be.

With that said, we tend to forget about other modes of transportation where you can also text while operating. Has anyone else noticed how many more ride their bicycles while texting?

It's a trend that seems to be happening more and more. Yes, you're not behind the wheel of a car. But you are still operating some sort of vehicle where your focus should still be on the road... or trail.

A growing problem

Again, you don't hear or see many target messages for this when there absolutely should be. You could be at just as big of a risk of getting into an accident while texting and biking as you would texting and driving.

The big difference here is that you're actually more vulnerable while texting while biking when compared to doing it behind the wheel. And the reason for this is pretty obvious.

When you're riding a bicycle, you're 100% exposed. At least in a car, you have the shell of the vehicle and additional safety features to help protect you.

Danger to you & others

Of course, the dangers of texting while in motion aren't just limited to you. You can easily strike someone else if you have your eyes glued to the screen while riding a bike.

Since biking isn't limited to the highway, the chances of potentially hitting someone increases. Take a hiking and biking trail, for example.

Normally, trails like that are shared with bikers, walkers, and even dogs. It's all the more reason why those who are on the bike keep that phone put away.

And if you need to cross or ride alongside a highway, then your chances of getting hit by a vehicle go way up. Is it really worth taking that risk?

For the texting bikers

For those of you who do this, just keep in mind how dangerous this can be. Much like driving, your focus completely comes off the path and onto your phone.

For that reason, law enforcement should be able to stop you and issue you a citation for being so careless. Of course, that's easier said than done since some who text while biking might be minors.

In those situations, a warning should at least first be issued to both the biker and the parents warning about future violations. Furthermore, anyone who is caught texting and biking should attend a safety course highlighting the dangers when you're operating anything while texting.

This, of course, is just one idea as there are many other avenues authorities can go with this. What is the fairest way to deal with those who text and bike ride? And, how should that punishment differ for minors?

Summer focus

This tends to be an even bigger issue during the summer when those on their bikes become oblivious to their surroundings. After all, the weather is nicer and many want to get out and enjoy the longer days.

But again, no matter what time of year it is, it doesn't change the fact that texting while biking is not a smart decision. Like driving, it's one decision that could have costly consequences.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.