One of the best things about being a parent is when you get to hand down traditions to your children that you had as a kid. Whether it's a sport, craft, vacation spot, or something else, seeing those moments live on for the next generation is truly gratifying.

One of the activities I've always done as a kid was to pick wild berries from our great New Jersey woods. Where I grew up in New Jersey, it was primarily blueberries. My brother and I could spend all day picking and eating as we hiked the trails.

Further north where my dad would take us camping, we'd pick and eat the many wild raspberries and blackberries. Those didn't grow that well in the wild where I grew up so it was always a treat to come across that whenever we could.

Handful of berries picked in NJ woods Mike Brant TSM loading...

Summer is prime

Fast forward to today, and I now do this with my kids, just like my dad did with us when we were growing up. And I have to tell you, the berries are just as delicious now as they were back then.

I now live in Monmouth County in an area where blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries all grow wild. And right now in the middle of summer is an ideal time to scavenge.

July in particular has plenty of blueberries and raspberries ready - if you know where and how to look, that is. The bushes aren't always easy to spot.

And even when you do come across a bush, there's no guarantee that they'll be a lot of berries there. And that's because other animals may pick them such as birds or even bears.

Picking wild raspberries in NJ woods Mike Brant TSM loading...

Go easy, and be careful

A few words of warning when it comes to this activity. Although it is fun to come across native food growing in our woods, do not do it if you're unfamiliar with how to properly identify what's safe versus what isn't.

READ MORE: Unexpected animal skull found along NJ hiking trail

I grew up learning along the way how to identify the plants and what's safe to consume. If you're unsure, educate yourself first before even attempting to do this. One wrong move with the wrong berries could send you to the hospital (click the links for more on identifying wild blueberries and other wild berries).

Also, go easy with how much you take. Even though it might be tempting to collect buckets and buckets of wild berries, it's important to keep in mind that those berries are also a food source for wildlife.

Please don't strip tons of bushes completely clean. Rather, pick from multiple bushes and only take a few from each one.

Collection of wild raspberries and blueberries from NJ woods Mike Brant TSM loading...

Smaller, but still great

One big difference with wild berries in New Jersey is that they tend to be much smaller from their supermarket counterparts. That's perfectly normal since wild berries aren't grown by farms.

You also shouldn't have to force the berries off the plant as they'll slide right off when they're ready. If you need to pull hard, then the berry isn't quite ripe yet.

Just a quick note before heading out on a wild berry adventure. That, and remember to periodically check for ticks throughout the journey.

Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire The smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire in a forest of Ocean County on April 22, 2025, could be seen for miles, including from the coast. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.