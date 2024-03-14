🔺 An injured bald eagle was spotted in Ocean City, NJ

🔺 Video shows the dramatic rescue at a local home

🔺 Once almost gone from NJ, bald eagles have made a remarkable comeback

A bald eagle was found injured and huddling close to a home in Ocean City.

Rescuers from the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Humane Society of Ocean City (HSOC) showed up on the scene to try and rescue the majestic bird.

After crews were able to capture the raptor, HSOC posted on Facebook they named him Eddie the eagle and he would get the held he needs to heal.

"With everyone working together, he will be transported to Tri State Bird Rescue in Delaware in hopes of making a full recovery and a return to the wild. Good luck Eddie!"

Keep scrolling to see the dramatic rescue.

Bald eagles almost disappeared in New Jersey

Widespread use of the synthetic insecticide DDT in New Jersey decimated the bald eagle population in the 1970s and 1980s.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection reported just a single bald eagle nest in the entire state four decades ago.

New Jersey then embarked on an ambitious project to clean up the toxins and create habitat favorable to bald eagles.

This resulted in a remarkable comeback. Thanks to New Jersey Bald Eagle Project, there are now over 250 active bald eagle nests. In many areas of the Garden State these symbols of American freedom have become a common sight.

"The continued growth of New Jersey’s bald eagle population is an inspiration to all of us and is a direct result of strong environmental protection laws, firm partnerships, innovative scientific techniques – and the dedication of many volunteers who devote much of their time to monitoring and protecting eagles,” said New Jersey DEP Commissioner LaTourette.

Click HERE to view the tracking map.

The dramatic rescue in Ocean City, NJ

Members of the Humane Society of Ocean City and the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife cautiously approach the injured bald eagle in the side yard of a home on Ocean City, NJ.

As they get closer, the eagle is frightened and tries to get away.

The eagle is hurt, but tries to fly away.

Got Him! As the eagle tries to fly away, a rescue worker catches it in a net.

The eagle is gently lowered to the ground and placed in a safe crate for transport to a raptor rehabilitation center in Delaware.

