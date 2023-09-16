Watch your step! Hard to spot turtle and snakes along NJ trails

Hiking along many of New Jersey's wooded trails is always a treat. You really never know what kind of wildlife you're going to encounter.

And it really doesn't matter what part of the state you're at. From the Appalachian hills in the northwest to the sandy Jersey Shore and Pine Barrens, wildlife in the state is abundant.

And wildlife is something I love to encounter. Being a Monmouth County resident, I often will find myself more on the trails within that area.

It's not because I think Monmouth County is where the best trails are found throughout the state, but rather because it's easier for me overall. Especially when you have endless activities with your kids, getting out of the area you live can be tough.

trail Phil Nye/TSM loading...

With that said, we absolutely do look for every opportunity we can to get out of our area and explore other parts of the state. And we always have a camera with us because you never know what you'll come across.

Both of these experiences below occurred in Monmouth County. And although different wildlife is featured, the situation with them is exactly the same.

It's the simple lesson of watching where you're walking as you never know what you might step on. And this lesson is especially true when walking on our wooded trails.

With so many leaves, twigs, and rocks on the ground, it can sometimes be tough to see what's hiding underneath. This can especially be tricky if all those leaves are covering the trail you're hiking on (think of the fall season).

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Check out both of these experiences below of wildlife that was almost stepped on. Although it's beautiful to come across, one wrong step could've changed the situation dramatically.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.