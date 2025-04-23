An unexpected impact from NJ wildfires you might not realize until you’re driving

Despite recent rain across the state, New Jersey continues to be in a drought. Although not as bad as it was during the back half of 2024, the lack of measurable rain is still making an impact even today.

Yes, we've been getting more rain, and yes, it's been very beneficial. But it hasn't been enough to completely wipe out our deficit. Just something to keep in mind when it comes to our wildfire risk in New Jersey.

We also should take a moment to thank all our brave firefighters, police, and EMS for all their efforts in helping keep us safe. Wildfires are no game, and we need to take them seriously.

With that said, there is an unexpected impact of these massive wildfires that many of us might seem to overlook. And you may not realize it until you're driving.

Aside from us trying to get out of the fire's way, wild animals are trying to do the same. Just like us, they also don't want to get caught in the thick of it, and will do what they have to do to get to safety.

Unfortunately, that increases the risk of us hitting a wild animal while driving. Especially if it's around something like the Garden State Parkway, where fast-moving cars are more likely to come across fleeing animals.

Deer in particular pose a huge risk. Think about it, where are they going to go? The area of forest where they once lived is now on fire.

Jones Road Wildfire burns along the Garden State Parkway 4/23/25 Jones Road Wildfire burns along the Garden State Parkway 4/23/25 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Even afterward, the place they once called home might not be suitable to return to. And when those fires burn near a town or residential area, it may only amplify the danger.

Simply put, it's not just us that is affected; wildlife is as well. When fleeing or displaced wildlife tries to cross a road or highway, we need to be ready to react.

Yes, it's not New Jersey's rut season, and yes, animals run across our roads all the time. But when it comes to wildfires, we're all trying to get to safety.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.