A 17-year-old male became the second person charged in the Jones Road Wildfire that consumed massive amounts of Pine Barrens forest in April and caused air problems as far away as New York City.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced Friday that a teen was charged with aggravated arson and arson, the same charges as Kling.

The juvenile was also charged with hindering apprehension because he "gave misinformation to law enforcement about how the fire started," Billhimer said.

The teen's name was not revealed because he is underage.

Kling's attorney this week said his client did not start the fire and that as many as three dozen people were present at the bonfire, which authorities said ignited the wildfire in the Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area on April 22.

Prosecutor: Kling had help

The teen assisted Kling in setting wooden pallets on fire in a bonfire that led to the Jones Road Wildfire, which has burned 24 square miles (15,300 acres) and remains only 80% contained a week later.

Kling was also hit with a new charge, hindering apprehension, because he provided "false information" about how the fire began, according to Billhimer.

Joseph Kling (Ocean County Jail)

Kling remains behind bars

Ocean County Superior Court Judge Pamela Snyder delayed a detention hearing for Kling as attorneys review a public safety assessment of the defendant.

Both sides agreed to a delay until 2:30 p.m. Friday.

"This matter is also the subject of a complex and ongoing investigation," Snyder said.

