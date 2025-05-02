Dirt bike crash triggered events leading to Jones Road Wildfire

🔥 Two people charged with aggravated arson and arson

New details about what led to the huge Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County were revealed during a detention hearing Friday in Ocean County Superior Court for Joseph Kling, the 19-year-old charged with aggravated arson and arson.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Lenzi, Kling was in a wooded area off Jones Road on April 21 when he started a bonfire by using gasoline and a "gasoline soaked item" to light two pallets on fire. Lenzi said while at the bonfire site, Kling learned a friend of his, identified at the detention hearing as JM, crashed his dirt bike into a tree. Before leaving the area to check on JM, Lenzi said Kling and a friend identified at the detention hearing as MG, put six pallets onto the fire and left.

MG and Kling told officials they could see the red embers of the fire still burning as they drove away.

During an interview with Lacey police, JM said that the one thing he remembered from the crash was seeing a pit in the woods filled with "a bunch of pallets." The investigation determined using cell phone coordinates and Google Maps that the point of origin for the fire and the pit with the pallets were 82 feet apart.

'We caused the fire'

JM told police that Kling, MG and a person identified as EH, drove to Sonny's Recycling on Route 9 in Waretown and picked up 10 to 20 wooden pallets that were outside the business. Security video from the adjacent Blue Creek Inn confirmed the pickup, according to Lenzi.

Another individual interviewed by police identified as a female said that during a Snapchat conversation on April 22, EH told her "we caused the fire."

JM told investigators that he and Kling were going to tell police that "Mexicans were in the area." Lenzi said Kling told them that during their interview but an additional investigation determined it to be a false report.

A danger to the community

Lenzi said that Kling presents a danger to the community, and should not be released from jail.

"This defendant's actions were both purposeful and reckless. He lit a makeshift fire that consumed over 8,500 acres of land and resulted in thousands of residents being evacuated from their homes and destroyed the Liberty Door and Awning business. His actions exhibited a complete disregard for the safety of the community," Lenzi said. "He also tried to hide his involvement in the fire by giving false information to law enforcement, allegedly blaming others for his actions."

Kling's attorney, Joseph Compitello, said Lenzi focused on the emotions stirred up by the fire by the community, the media and by firefighters. He said the judge should look at his client's record, which shows he has always shown up to court in previous cases and is currently completing automotive studies.

"He doesn't have a REAL ID so he's not going anywhere. He can't go anywhere. This is someone who is ready and willing to move forward and fight these charges. He's not a flight risk," Compitello told the judge in calling for his release from jail.

Compitello said Kling's father is a former U.S. Marine and owns a business where his son is an apprentice.

Judge Pamela Snyder said before she considered releasing Kling from jail, she wanted a comprehensive monitoring plan to be submitted by both sides. A hearing has been scheduled for May 5 at 11 a.m.

