OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Ocean) — An Atlantic County woman who admitted to both stealing six figures from her workplace and lying about her child having cancer has been sent to prison.

Alicia Campbell, of Mays Landing, was sentenced on Friday to six years in state prison for the theft of $147,000 from a gated senior living community in Waretown.

The 37-year-old Campbell also received 18 months, to be served at the same time, for obstruction of justice.

That charge was added after Campbell was caught last summer forging letters from Texas Children’s Hospital.

Campbell arrested for stealing from Waretown workplace

In March 2023, Campbell was initially arrested on theft and other charges during her employment as lifestyle director for the Greenbriar Oceanaire Community and Golf Course.

Investigators found that for three years ending in January 2022, Campbell stole funds from work, often using the digital wallet app Venmo to send money to other people from the association’s accounts.

They would be immediately funneled back to her and deposited into her personal bank account.

As part of her sentencing, Campbell must pay back the full stolen amount to Greenbriar Oceanaire.

Faked her child’s cancer treatment to try and dodge court

In April 2024, Campbell claimed that her child was undergoing treatment for leukemia in Philadelphia.

Five months later, she asked for an adjournment of her case, claiming that her child was still receiving care in Texas.

She had claimed that her child was being treated there for leukemia.

Detectives in Ocean County found that the hospital never even met Campbell – nor did it provide any care for Campbell’s child.

In June, Campbell pleaded guilty to both charges before Superior Court Judge Kenneth Palmer.

