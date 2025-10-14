I’m a proud Piney. Well, half Piney, to be honest.

My mom’s family hails from Sicily, but my dad’s roots run deep in the New Jersey Pine Barrens. His father’s side were “baymen” on Barnegat Bay — clammers and fishermen who lived and worked around the Manahawkin area. His mother’s family raised generations in the heart of the Pines near Chatsworth. I still remember family reunions just off Sooy Place Road.

Needless to say, my connection to the Pine Barrens is strong. When my kids were young, we made countless memories canoeing, camping, and four-wheeling through the woods. There’s nothing quite like the smell of pitch pine and cedar water to clear your head. It’s more than a place—it’s a recharge for the soul.

How a Local Legend Led Me to a Hidden Gem in Waretown

I thought I knew everything going on in the Pines—until I met my wife’s uncle.

Over the past few years, Uncle Pete Curry, a gifted singer-songwriter, introduced us to Albert Music Hall in Waretown. Pete is one of the original musicians from the legendary jam sessions at George and Joe Albert’s “Homeplace” cabin just outside town. A local legend, Pete’s song "Come On Down to Waretown” has become a favorite at the Hall.

Naturally, my love for the Pines drew me in deeper.

The Remarkable History of Albert Music Hall in New Jersey

Since November 1974, “The Sounds of the Jersey Pines,” presented by the Pinelands Cultural Society, have been performed live every Saturday night. What began in a humble cabin moved to a local auction hall, then — after a devastating fire in 1992 — to the parking lot in front of the ruins, and eventually to Priff Elementary School.

Finally, in 1996, construction began on the current Albert Music Hall, which officially opened in January 1997. Ever since, it’s been a beacon of bluegrass, country, folk, and Americana right in the heart of the Pines.

Bluegrass, Folk & Piney Pride Every Saturday Night

Tapping into your inner Piney has never been easier. Some of my favorite performers at the Hall (besides Uncle Pete, of course!) include Jackson Pines, James Dalton, Redbird, and Burnt Tavern — and I know I’ve only scratched the surface.

Looking ahead, one show that really caught my eye is “The Jersey Devil” on Nov. 1, 2025. It’ll kick off with a live telling of the legendary Jersey Devil story — a perfect blend of Pine Barrens folklore and music.

Visit Waretown: Food, Music, Folklore & Family Vibes

Albert Music Hall hosts live shows every Saturday night, with doors opening at 6:30 PM. While you're there, check out the gift shop for Pine Barrens swag, and don’t miss the snack bar. They serve up some seriously good eats.

This fall, take a ride out to Waretown, tap your toes to some down-home tunes, and get your Piney on.