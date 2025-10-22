Have you seen this striking new landmark along the Parkway in Ocean County NJ?

My family and I were driving down the Garden State Parkway this summer, through central Ocean County. And from the backseat my five year old son made a keen observation.

"Hey Daddy, where did all the trees go?"

He was absolutely right. Along both shoulders of the highway, the majestic trees of the Pine Barrens seemed extra barren. They were just a bunch of big black sticks.

The Jones Road burn scar is very noticeable along both sides of the northbound and southbound Garden State Parkway in Lacey Township, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The Jones Road burn scar is very noticeable along both sides of the northbound and southbound Garden State Parkway in Lacey Township, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

The next time you drive by mile markers 71 to 72 on the Parkway, take a look around. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The next time you drive by mile markers 71 to 72 on the Parkway, take a look around. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

This was around mile markers 71 to 72 near Lacey Township, Forked River, and Waretown. Can you think of anything significant that happened there within the last few months?

Jones Road Wildfire burns along the Garden State Parkway 4/23/25 Jones Road Wildfire burns along the Garden State Parkway 4/23/25 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

In fact, it was six months ago this week that the Jones Road wildfire ignited, one of New Jersey's worst infernos in recent memory.

Growing from a few hundred acres to over a dozen square miles in mere hours, both Route 9 and the Garden State Parkway were closed for hours and 3,000 residents were forced to evacuate.

Aerial view of the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County 4/23/25 Aerial view of the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County 4/23/25 (NJ DEP) loading...

A criminal investigation and legal proceedings continue.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says that fire can be a healthy and natural way to promote growth of dense forests and inhibit future out-of-control fires. At the same time, it poses an increasing threat to homeowners who live near or seek recreation in New Jersey's forest environments. Especially as our drought and fire danger concerns are spiraling once again.

Jones Road Wildfire Jones Road Wildfire (Ocean County Fire Marshal) loading...

The prominent burn scar in Lacey Township is a sobering reminder of the serious long-term effects of large wildfires. While some of the underbrush has begun to grow back, it may be years or even decades before the shoulders of the Parkway are a truly lush forest once again.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.

