Day 3: Jones Road Wildfire continues to burn through 20 sq. miles of NJ forest
🔥 The wildfire is expected to burn through the weekend
🔥 It is expected to grow before being fully complained
🔥 A Boy Scout camp has been spared damage from the fire
The Jones Road Wildfire burns for a third day in Ocean County for a third day.
The NJ Forest Fire Service says the wildfire has burned through more than 20 square miles (13,250 acres) in Barnegat, Lacey and Ocean township and is 50% contained.
🔥12 structures are threatened and Bryant Road and Jones Road remain closed.
🔥 The Ocean County Sheriff's Office cautioned about air quality, saying “smoke will continue to permeate the area.” Emergency personnel will be on site for the next few days.
“This is still a very active fire,” New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said Wednesday. “As we continue to get this under full control the expectation is that the number of acres will grow and will grow in a place that is unpopulated.”
Light winds out of the south will blow smoke northward into wooded areas, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.
ALSO READ: Misinformation about nuclear plant spreads like wildfire
Some good news
There are glimmers of good news and a return to normal as largest wildfire in New Jersey since 2007 when 26 square miles (16,640 acres) were torched
No additional evacuations were ordered in Ocean County where 5,000 people evacuated on their own or involuntarily. JCP&L brought in additional crews Wednesday to inspect wires and equipment and has fully restored power to all 25,000 customers who were left without power.
Scouting America Jersey Shore Council had good news about their Joseph A. Citta Scout Reservation at Brookville in Barnegat. It is made up of nine campgrounds available year-round.
"We were very fortunate that the wildfire that is still burning in our back yards shifted away from camp and we are out of danger. We didn't sustain any damage, aside from heavy smoke conditions. These situations are fluid and can change quickly so we'll let you know if anything changes, but for now, we're okay," the camp wrote on its Facebook page.
(Includes material Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
NJ districts losing the most state aid in 2025-26
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
10 common complaints we have about New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark