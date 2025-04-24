NJ man, 19, arrested on charges of sparking wildfire catastrophe in Ocean County

🔥The fire started Tuesday morning off Jones Road in Ocean Township

🔥A bonfire was left before it was properly extinguished

🔥It is the largest wildfire in New Jersey in the past 20 years

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Ocean) — A young man has been charged with setting a massive wildfire that could end up being the largest wildfire in 20 years.

Joseph Kling, 19, of the Waretown section of Ocean Township, was charged Wednesday with aggravated arson and arson in what is being called the Jones Road Wildfire, which has burned more than 20 square miles of the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust’s Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area since Tuesday morning.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Kling stacked wooden pallets on the fire and then left without the fire being fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary by an improperly extinguished bonfire.

Joseph Kling Joseph Kling (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Largest fire in 20 years

The fire was spotted from Cedar Bridge Fire Tower around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

GPS was used to pinpoint its location.

Kling is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The wildfire has burned 20 square miles in Barnegat, Lacey and Ocean Townships and led to the closure of several roads including the Garden State Parkway while firefighters worked to contain it.

It is the state's largest wildfire in the past 20 years, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

Jones Road Wildfire burns along the Garden State Parkway 4/23/25 Jones Road Wildfire burns along the Garden State Parkway 4/23/25 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire The smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire in a forest of Ocean County on April 22, 2025, could be seen for miles, including from the coast. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

