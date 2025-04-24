🔥 Wildfire suspect appears in court

🔥 Prosecutor says suspect set fire but no proof needed for motive

🔥 Damage exceeds 23.5 square miles

Did the suspect in the Ocean County wildfire intend to ignite a blaze that would consume more than 15,000 acres and endanger thousands of lives?

It may not matter.

Prosecutors say Joseph Kling, 19, of the Waretown section of Ocean Township, definitely started a bonfire. And that bonfire sparked an out-of-control wildfire Tuesday morning in the Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area.

Under state law, the motive is irrelevant for charging Kling with second-degree aggravated arson and arson, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Thursday afternoon at a press conference. If convicted, he could face up to 5 to 10 years in prison.

Authorities said investigators used technology, including GPS, to pinpoint the start of the fire and identify Kling as the person who started the fire. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Billhimer said they have not ruled out charging others but declined to provide more information.

Joseph Klink, Jones Road Wildfire suspect Joseph Kling was charged with setting the Jones Road Wildfire on April 22, 2025. (NJ DEP/Ocean County Jail) loading...

Video shows Kling at a bonfire

Earlier in the day, Kling made his first appearance in court via video. Wearing jail garb and a mop of messy hair, Kling spoke only to confirm with the judge whether his next court appearance, which will determine whether he can be released from custody, is on Tuesday. He is represented by a public defender.

Kling was already in trouble with the law this year. In January, he and seven others were charged in an assault involving a weapon in an industrial part of the woods in Lacey. He was charged with third-degree endangering an injured victim and misdemeanor assault.

A video circulating on Facebook showing Kling getting roughed up by a crowd at a bonfire is from several months ago, the Ocean County prosecutor said Thursday at a news conference. Billhimer, however, said investigators would identify others who appeared in that video.

Update on Jones Road Wildfire damage

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Jones Road Wildfire damage exceeded 23.5 square miles and was 50% contained.

The Forest Fire Service expected the fire and smoky conditions to continue into Saturday.

The fire was spotted from Cedar Bridge Fire Tower around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday and quickly grew out of control, spreading to the east, where it crossed the Garden State Parkway and continued to Route 9, both of which were closed until the next morning.

At the height of the danger on Tuesday, more than 5,000 people were forced from their homes in Ocean and Lacey townships.

To protect firefighters, JCP&L turned off a substation, cutting off power to 25,000 homes and businesses in Lacey, Barnegat and Ocean townships.

No home was damaged, but many outside structures, vehicles and a commercial business were destroyed.

Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire The smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire in a forest of Ocean County on April 22, 2025, could be seen for miles, including from the coast. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom