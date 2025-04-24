🚨The corrections officer was assaulted as medications were being given to inmates

🚨The inmate held the officer against a cell door and punched him 11 times

🚨The officer passed out and was unable to defend himself

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A corrections officer was knocked out by an inmate during medication time at the jail.

According to the affidavit in the case, the officer, along with a member of the Atlantic County Justice Facility's medical staff, was handing out medications to inmates. As the officer took back the cup, inmate Unique Tyson, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, lunged at him and chased the officer to a neighboring cell.

Tyson grabbed the officer and punched him several times, officials said.

Tyson then held the officer up against a cell door and slugged the officer 11 times in the left side of his face with a closed fist, according to the affidavit. The officer lost consciousness and was unable to defend himself.

The officer was taken via ambulance to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The identity of the officer was not disclosed.

Tyson was charged with aggravated assault.

