🔥Scammers are offering to get rid of smoke smell

🔥Seniors are being targeted

If you live in the area around the Jones Road Wildfire and someone tells you they have a way to get rid of the smoky from your home, it's a scam.

The N.J. Forest Fire Service warned residents around the Jones Road Wildfire area about a scam in which door-to-door salesmen offer a program to eliminate the smell of smoke from their home at a cost of $30,000.

The scammers say the residents will be reimbursed through their insurance because of a FEMA disaster declaration and a State of Emergency declared by the state.

FEMA has not issued a disaster declaration for the Jones Road Wildfire. The state of emergency was declared in order to allow the quick movement of equipment and material to extinguish the fire.

Jones Road Wildfire Jones Road Wildfire (NJ DEP) loading...

Targeting seniors

There are also been reports that the scammers are pressuring people into signing loan agreements.

"This is a scam. Please share this with your neighbors, and reach out to your friends that may have been affected and inform them. The scammers seem to be targeting our senior residents," Lacey Township police said in a message on their Facebook page.

The Forest Fire Service said Monday the wildfire is 90% contained and has burned 24 sq. acres (15,300 acres since April 22.

