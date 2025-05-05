Judge releases NJ wildfire suspect, suggesting evidence is ‘weak’

🔥First NJ man accused in wildfire being released

TOMS RIVER — The 19-year-old Ocean County man charged with intentionally setting the largest wildfire in 20 years was released from jail on Monday.

In releasing Joseph Kling to his Waretown parents with ankle monitoring, Superior Court Judge Pamela Snyder gave weight to the defense’s argument that prosecutors have "weak" evidence to support the most serious aggravated arson charge against the 19-year-old.

Both Kling and a 17-year-old have been charged with aggravated arson, arson and hindering apprehension in the Jones Road wildfire, which has been burning for two weeks.

Blamed it on 'Mexicans'

The fire was started in an area east of Jones Road using wooden pallets, gasoline and a gas-soaked object, officials said.

It has now scorched 24 square miles in Waretown and Lacey. As of Monday, the fire was 90% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

When first interviewed, both defendants told police that the fire had been started by “Mexicans,” which was quickly proven to be a lie, officials said.

Kling's attorney has argued to the media that his client did not start the fire and that he wasn't alone at the bonfire.

Kling appears in court

The judge asked Kling, who has no prior convictions or a juvenile history, if he understood his release conditions.

“Yes, your honor, I do understand them and I’m gonna follow every single rule you said,” Kling said via video link from Ocean County jail.

Kling has been working with his father and uncle in the family HVAC and plumbing business for the “past few years,” Kling said during his detention hearing.

The work involves various service call sites, which would make compliance with ankle monitoring a challenge.

The 2023 graduate of Lakewood High School has also been studying to become a diesel mechanic through the Ocean County Vocational Technical School program.

Kling’s defense attorney said he would be able to continue his vo-tech studies from home.

The juvenile suspect remained at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center as of Monday.

On the night of April 21, Kling put several more pallets onto a smoldering fire, which witnesses said was still glowing red, and then left without returning, officials said.

The next morning, a column of thick smoke was reported by local fire officials in the area of Jones Road.

Flames quickly spread to parts of neighboring Lacey, destroying a commercial building in its path.

