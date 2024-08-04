When to speed up legally if the speed limit changes in NJ

It's one of those things some of us may wonder if we're even doing it correctly. Or, perhaps, we don't really think about it at all. Let's first paint the scenario, starting with when the speed limit drops.

In most instances, we'll usually get a sign warning us that the speed limit is going to drop. I think the majority of us in this situation will slow down to what's about to be the new speed so by the time we hit the sign, we're at the posted limit.

Now, let's look at the same thing, but in reverse order. Let's say you're in a spot where the speed limit is 35, but then see a sign coming up increasing the speed to 45. What do you do?

Do you do the same thing when the limit drops and slowly adjust your speed up to the higher limit? Or, do you wait until you reach the sign? From talking with my Sunday morning listeners, it was clear most didn't know what the law was.

In fact, most listeners who called in when I posed this question admitted they started speeding up prior to reaching the sign. But they also didn't know what the law actually was. In other words, they weren't trying to do anything wrong on purpose.

Speed limit changing ahead (25 to 35) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

So what are you supposed to do? In New Jersey, you're supposed to wait until you reach the sign. The confusion seems to come from what drivers do when they slow down for a lower speed limit.

When drivers see the speed limit is about to drop, they'll ramp down on their speed. Some drivers just assumed it's OK to do the same thing when the speed limit is about to go up - To ramp up as you approach the sign.

And it's understandable. It's not that most in New Jersey are looking to break the law, they're just not really thinking about it.

So now you know. When you see the speed limit is about to go up, you wait to reach the sign before beginning that acceleration. Now that you know, hopefully, that'll help you avoid being issued a ticket for something you didn't even realize you were doing incorrectly.

Ticket to (Bad) Ride: States with the Worst Drivers in 2021 Shutterstock loading...

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.