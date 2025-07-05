There aren't quite as many pet peeves in New Jersey than when it comes to left lane travelers. More specifically, those who can't seem to grasp the simple concept of keeping to the right except to pass.

What's so hard to understand? We have signs on every New Jersey highway pointing out this very simple state law. I know, seems basic, but yet, there are so many that just can't comprehend this.

Now, will you get pulled over for it? You absolutely should. But unfortunately, it's not one of the top reasons a police officer will pull you over.

But before we take the poll asking you if if improper left lane traveling should be among one of the top reasons a driver should get pulled over, have you ever wondered what the biggest offenses are? Here are the top 5.

Left lane should be included

Using your cell phone, tailgating, improper lane changing, equipment violations, and speeding are the top 5 reasons an officer will pull you over anywhere. And to some extent, this is also true for New Jersey.

With that said, why don't more people get pulled over for driving too slow in the left lane? Or, why don't more get pulled over for parking it in the left lane when nobody else is around?

I have seen police officers put their lights on behind slow left lane drivers to move them over. But after the car is out of the left lane, the cop turns their lights off and continues on their way.

A scare isn't enough

It may just be my opinion, but I feel those left lane crawlers - who, by the way, absolutely do cause traffic problems, should get more than that. I personally think they should get pulled over to at least get a warning.

Yes, that includes those visiting the state. For them, it should just be a warning. As for those living in New Jersey? Maybe step it up a bit with a fine. I mean, you live here, you should be held at a higher standard when it comes to our laws.

So what do you think? Should we be issuing warnings, fines, or tickets to those who refuse to follow New Jersey's left lane law? Let's see what we think collectively below.

