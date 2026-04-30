New Jerseyans have been found guilty of these rude travel habits
New Jersey, I’m sorry to tell you that we are on the naughty list.
No, I’m not talking about Santa’s naughty list, we still have a few months to go for that. I’m talking about
Let’s be completely honest with each other: air travel can be a miserable experience even on the rare occasion when everything is going smoothly.
But how often is that the case?
Weather issues, mechanical failures, delays that are outside of the airport workers’ control, etc. There are so many things that could turn into issues for you. But sometimes, as they say, “Hell is other people.”
America’s terrible travel habits
The site, Solitaire Bliss, surveyed people in every state and asked about some rather naughty things they would admit to doing (or have witnessed others do), along with air travel etiquette questions.
The results don’t make Garden State travelers look good, we’re the 12 worst state for annoying travel habits.
Some of the air travel practices that were highlighted were bringing strong smelling food on the plane, using both armrests while sitting in the middle seat, reclining your seat without asking the person behind you (48% of respondents admitted to doing this), or smoking / vaping on the plane.
While some New Jerseyans are guilty of those things, none of those is the most popular annoying travel habit for us.
New Jersey’s most unusually popular travel habit is asking to switch seats on a plane
Sure, there are exceptions that would make this an acceptable thing to do. For instance a family who got separated trying to make it so the kids can be seated closer to their parent or guardian. That’s an understandable reason to make sun a request.
However, if it’s just a result of poor planning when you chose your seat, it crosses over into being obnoxious.
While sitting at number 12 on the naughty list isn’t great, at least we know we’re not the absolute worst state for nasty travelers. That prize goes to Washington.
The best state with the best travelers is Louisiana.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.