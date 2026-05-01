Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

Police tape outside the Freehold Borough Library following a shooting Thursday., April 30, 2026 Police tape outside the Freehold Borough Library following a shooting Thursday., April 30, 2026 (Joseph Hewes) loading...

FREEHOLD - Investigators are releasing little information about a shooting incident at the Freehold Public Library on Thursday afternoon.

Freehold Borough officials confirmed the incident on social media, but provided no details.

"An individual has been injured," the social media post read, "They have been transported to the hospital. Borough police and affiliated law enforcement agencies have responded and the scene is secure."

Residents were being urged to avoid the area as police swarmed the library, which is a short distance from the Monmouth County Courthouse and County Hall of Records.

Workers were heading home for the day when the shooting occurred.

It appears the victim was shot on Main Street, and may have retreated to the library. News video showed blood on the library steps.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's office released a statement saying, "This is believed to have been an isolated incident, with no known further danger to the community."

Neither the County nor local officials identified any of the individuals involved, the condition of the shooting victim, or if anyone has been taken into custody.

NJ school bus aide Federico Nicasio Genao is accused of molesting special needs students in Roselle (Essex County Jail, Canva) NJ school bus aide Federico Nicasio Genao is accused of molesting special needs students in Roselle (Essex County Jail, Canva) loading...

🚨 NJ school bus aide charged with criminal sexual contact of special needs students

⚖️ Police says victims included autistic teens, one non-verbal

🔍 Investigation ongoing as prosecutor slams 'profound betrayal of trust'

ROSELLE — A school bus aide for special needs students in Union County is accused of sexually molesting at least two victims.

Federico Nicasio Genao was charged with two counts each of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual contact and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

As of Thursday, the 69-year-old Paterson resident remained at Essex County Jail since his arrest on April 10, police said.

On April 7, Roselle Police received a report that launched the investigation.

Officers found that Nicasio Genao appeared to target teenaged, autistic students on his bus as victims, one of whom was non-verbal.

Henrilynn Ibezim has pleaded guilty to third-degree forgery in connection with the race for Plainfield mayor in the June 2021 Democratic primary. (Dr. Henrilynn Ibezim via Facebook) Henrilynn Ibezim has pleaded guilty to third-degree forgery in connection with the race for Plainfield mayor in the June 2021 Democratic primary. (Dr. Henrilynn Ibezim via Facebook) loading...

🗳️ Failed Plainfield mayor candidate admits forging hundreds of voter registration forms before 2021 primary.

📬 Investigators say he was caught carrying nearly 1,000 fake applications at an Elizabeth post office.

⚖️ Prosecutors plan to seek probation, not prison, at June sentencing.

PLAINFIELD — A failed candidate for mayor has admitted to forging hundreds of voter registration applications in the days leading up to a major election.

Henrilynn Ibezim, 71, pleaded guilty to third-degree forgery in Superior Court in Union County earlier this week. But he likely faces no time behind bars, according to the Attorney General's Office.

State prosecutors said that Ibezim ran for Plainfield mayor in the June 8, 2021 Democratic primary. Despite his best efforts, Ibezim finished fourth with just over 2% of the vote, or 103 ballots. Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp won the primary and went on to win re-election that November.

Investigators said that in the days leading up to the primary, Ibezim was caught with a garbage bag at an Elizabeth post office. The bag contained nearly 1,000 fraudulent voter registration applications, which shared noticeably similar handwriting. Officials said he was trying to mail the applications to get ballots so he could inflate his chances in the election.

Several other charges against Ibezim were dropped as part of his plea agreement.

Rowand's Cherry Farm needs the public's help after an April freeze wiped out its entire cherry crop (Rowand's Farm via Facebook) Rowand's Cherry Farm needs the public's help after an April freeze wiped out its entire cherry crop (Rowand's Farm via Facebook) loading...

❄️ A devastating late-April freeze wiped out the entire 2026 cherry crop at a longtime Glassboro farm

🍒 The loss means no cherry-picking season and zero income for the year

💔 Owners launched a GoFundMe to cover expenses and keep the family farm alive until next season

GLASSBORO — A Gloucester County cherry farm needs the public’s help to stay afloat after Mother Nature dealt them a terrible blow this season.

On April 5, Rowand’s Farm in Glassboro was so excited to welcome a new season of cherry picking.

“The trees are just starting to bloom and everything looks beautiful. We are excited for this upcoming harvest in June,” according to the farm’s Facebook post.

Sudden April freeze destroys entire New Jersey cherry harvest

A couple of weeks later, on April 26, Rowand’s Farm made the sad announcement that the cherry-picking season would be over before it even started.

“A severe freeze lasting over 6 hours and a low of 27 degrees has killed our entire cherry crop for this year. NO CHERRIES THIS SEASON (2026). We hope to care for our cherry trees and pay our bills and survive until next season, always looking forward to the future,” the social media post read.

The average property tax bill topped $10,500 for the first time in New Jersey in 2025. (Canva) The average property tax bill topped $10,500 for the first time in New Jersey in 2025. (Canva) loading...

New Jersey homeowners are getting hit twice: sky-high property taxes and school districts still cutting teachers, closing buildings and hiking fees.

In our previous report, we showed how towns across the state — from Lakewood to Middletown to Cherry Hill — are being squeezed by a school funding system many say is broken, with suburban communities paying more while losing state aid.

Now, we’re breaking down the numbers even further.

Here is a ranked look at the Top 20 New Jersey municipalities with the highest average school tax bills, based on the latest state data.

Scroll through to the end to see where your town stands and just how high the cost of education has climbed in the Garden State.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

10 of the best breakfast spots throughout New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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