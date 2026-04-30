Dunkin released their new spring menu and my mouth is watering
Spring is here! The weather is getting warmer, leaves are blooming on trees, and we’re ordering less of the standard winter flavors in favor of new seasonal drinks or treats.
As a way to get everyone in the mood for the changing of the seasons, Dunkin released their spring menu items this week and they do not disappoint.
Dunkin’s new menu items for spring 2026
The dirty soda craze has been sweeping New Jersey, now Dunkin is getting in on it.
Pepsi, coffee milk, and cold foam all add up to a tasty treat.
It’s not just the drink menu that’s getting an upgrade, the donuts are leveling up as well.
This spring, they’ll offer fruit punch donuts and munchkins.
Dunkin nailed the portmanteau idea that these should be called “Punchkins.”
Chill out with a Chiller!
Not saying that I’m picking favorites here but I’m a sucker for anything Dunkin offers that is made a little sweeter with caramel, so the Caramel Creme Chiller is calling my name.
Although the Getchu Triple Mocha and the Oreo Coffee Chiller look delightful as well.
If you want to cool down with a beverage but you’re not so much into coffee drinks, there’s also the Black Cherry Refersher (they say you’ll love it cherry much, Limeade (which can be added to your Refresher or had on its own), and the Cherry Lime Rickey Refresher.
For anyone looking to double down on having a green drink, Dunkin is now serving Matcha Limeade. On the other end of the taste spectrum, those with a sweet tooth may want to try the Rocky Road Cloud Latte, described as “ice cream you can have in the morning.”
Their Oreo beverages get even sweeter with the return of the Oreo Coolata. But that’s not the only way to enjoy the classic cookie in your drink: there’s also the Oreo Matcha and the Oreo Cloud Latte.
As much as a plain cup of coffee has its place in your daily routine, this spring might be the time to mix things up with these new options.
Drink up!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.