For those that believe New Jersey has the worst drivers, this particular person only solidifies that argument. Entitled drivers like this not only make it more dangerous for everyone else on the road, it doesn't do anything to shake that perception that we're all terrible drivers.

Being a commuter myself, I come across this all the time. And although not all the plates are Jersey ones, there are enough out there that do make us look really bad.

RELATED READ: See this aggressive NJ driver illegally passes multiple cars

Oftentimes I'm by myself when I come across drivers like this. But every now and then, I have passengers with me that, as long as they feel comfortable doing so, can snap a few pics of these aggressive drivers in action. This time, I was lucky enough to have my friend with me.

Where it happened

This particular one I'm highlighting occurred on I-195 West approaching the I-295 interchange. I was a few miles from the offramp when this high-end car started flying up the left lane.

I was in the right lane when I saw the high beams flashing in the left lane. Now I will say I'm not against that action, especially when it comes to slow drivers in the left lane.

Eventually this car got past us and we ended up behind them in the left lane. It was then when we realized this person was just a tailgater that wanted everyone out of their way.

Tractor Trailer circled on a NJ highway Mike Brant TSM (Canva Edit) loading...

Up ahead... and behind

It's kind of hard to tell from the picture above, but this vehicle is the one that was tailgating and flashing their highs. They did tailgate the vehicle in front of them here and did weave in and out of the cars up ahead.

This was also a high-end car brand, further labeling Jersey drivers as both aggressive and entitled. Again, the vast majority of us are not like that at all.

As for that red circle? That's the tractor trailer this car eventually did get behind. And in the photo below, you'll see just how close this person got to that trucks bumper.

Tailgating car Mike Brant TSM loading...

Flashing highs and tailgating

For pretty much the entire off-ramp, this car stayed right on the tractor trailer. Unfortunately for the truck driver, they may not have seen this car for a good portion of that thanks to the blind zone behind the truck.

Once the car was able to, it drove across the white stiped lines before the lanes merged, and floored it onto I-295. From there on, they kept weaving between traffic until they were gone.

At no point did we ever catch back up with this vehicle. But to be honest? I wouldn't want to be near them anyway as those are the kinds of drivers that cause a lot of major accidents in the first place.

blurry police lights Credit: Evgen_Prozhyrko loading...

Police are watching

I really hope a police officer got to them at some point for their completely reckless driving. I just don't understand people who get these expensive high-end cars and drive like jackasses on our highways.

Does it make them feel special that they have an expensive toy? Or does it help them feel tough like they're the kings and queens of the road.

It was one of those times I wish more police officers were on the medians watching traffic. Unfortunately, that portion of I-295 they got on to doesn't usually have patrol like that so my guess is this person never got caught.

Aggressive Tailgating car Mike Brant TSM loading...

Safety not a priority

Look, I'm not against anyone owning a high-end or super fast car. But I am against them driving it in an unsafe manor on our highways. And if you're one of those drivers, I sure hope you get pulled over with your license suspended soon before you cause a wreck and hurt others who got in the way of your shiny fast toy.

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025 NJ DOT has brought back the huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.