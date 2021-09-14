Traffic stop in Lakehurst, NJ: Driver was fully armed, cops say

A Bayville man who was pulled over for reckless driving by police in Lakehurst is in a lot more trouble after police said they found that he was armed.

Police said that one of their officers was on patrol during a traffic enforcement detail with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit on September 9 when he pulled over a vehicle that was moving erratically across a road.

After the officer pulled over the car about 8:29 p.m., he said he spotted a 9-mm handgun concealed on the waistband of 45-year old Jonathan T. Cutler, which led to his arrest.

Police said they found another 9-mm handgun along with a ballistic vest/body armor inside Cutler’s vehicle.

The handguns were fully loaded with hollow-point ammunition, police said.

Cutler was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine, two counts of certain persons not to possess a firearm, reckless driving, failure to signal, ppen container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and window tint.

Cutler was brought to the Ocean County Jail following his arrest.