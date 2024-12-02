Car warning light most in NJ should expect to see soon

Your car goes through a lot on the roads. Pretty much anytime you use it it's causing wear on all parts of the vehicle. Of course, that's to be expected.

But when you drive in New Jersey, the odds of wear and tear happening to your vehicle seems to increase. Simply put, we deal with a lot more stop-and-go, fast accelerations, and sudden stopping. That alone can take its toll.

That also means as time goes on, the odds of a warning light tripping also increases. Think about that dreaded check engine light, the one nobody wants to see.

Unfortunately, those warning lights are going to trip, it's just a matter of when. For some, we can go a fairly long period before that happens. As for others? Well, we're not so lucky.

check engine light / UGH / Car repairs / money flying Canva (Townsquare Illustsration) loading...

And as New Jersey goes through the change of seasons, the likelihood of one particular light coming on increases. More specifically, during the transition from fall into winter.

Now that cold air has finally parked itself across the Great Garden State, it's almost a guarantee you will see this illuminated very soon. If it hasn't yet, there are good odds it won't be much longer.

I'm talking about the low tire pressure light. And yes, many of us across New Jersey will probably be seeing this little guy soon if they haven't already yet.

Low Pressure Tire Warning Light Mike Brant - TSM loading...

But it's nothing to panic about as there may not actually be anything wrong with your vehicle. When temperatures drop, so does the air pressure in your tires. And when it drops below a certain threshold, it's going to cause that warning light to trip.

Still get the tires checked just to be sure. More likely than not, they'll just need a little air. But odds are, it's only because the air temperatures are really beginning to get cold now.

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Fall 2024 The NJ DOT is back with a new series of safety messages on its electronic messages for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ drivers: These are the top reasons officers issue tickets Not just police officers in New Jersey, but anywhere for that matter Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.