With the state parks open once again, I have one simple request ... please help us keep it that way.

Look, I get it. We're all going stir-crazy, quarantined at home, and with the warmer weather finally arriving in New Jersey, we want to get outside more than ever. But it's important to remember the importance of social distancing, and how the lack thereof closed most of our parks in the first place.

I, for one, am very excited that New Jersey's state parks are officially open again. As I gear up to start visiting many parks around the state, I figure I'd take a look back at a couple of them that are worth the hike. (Please note: All photos are from 2019)