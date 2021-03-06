One of my absolute favorite parks to go to in New Jersey is Hartshorne Woods Park.

Located in Monmouth County, Hartshorne Woods Park has such a great mix of walking and hiking paths, picnic areas, and incredible views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

But perhaps one of the best things about this place is how much of an important role it played during war time in New Jersey.

So for this go around, we take a trip to Hartshorne Woods Park and check out some of this incredible history this park has to offer. And if you're a history buff, this park is a must.

Exploring wartime history at Hartshorne Woods Park

Hope you enjoyed this quick tour of Hartshorne Woods Park and Battery Lewis. On our next visit, we'll check out some of the many hiking trails this park has to offer. Have fun!

