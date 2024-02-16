New Jersey’s poorest, toll-free parkway you didn’t know about

There are so many things to love about the Great Garden State, no matter what part of it you live in. Even when it comes to our roads there are stories to tell.

For example, did you know New Jersey has more than one parkway? Aside from the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey's other major parkway is shared by New York State.

That's the Palisades Parkway, and it is a beautiful drive. But aside from that, were you aware that there is yet a third parkway in The Garden State?

At least, not in the traditional manner. This parkway can be found in the southern part of the state. And, ironically, it parallels New Jersey's Garden State Parkway.

Have you ever noticed? Unless you live in the area, probably not. Still, mystery surrounds this particular road both because of its name, as well as what its original intent was.

After some collaboration with experts, we were able to uncover a bit more about this lesser-known highway. So let's take a little road trip onto South Jersey's own, Poor Man's Parkway.

Poor Man's Parkway - Explained

Although various sources exist online regarding the origins of how this road got its name, it was always theories. What we found out was more of a deep dive going back to old archived articles from decades ago, well before the internet era.

And even though we were unable to find out exactly why Poor Man's Parkway is called that, the possibility that the road continued down at one point adds credibility to the theory that this little side service road was potentially used to bypass tolls.

We'll never know for sure since records have yet to be uncovered officially stating how this road got named. But it was fascinating to learn that this idea of a road used by toll evaders goes back as far as 50-plus years.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.