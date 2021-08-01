A look back at the NJ Garden State Parkway token

Check this out. While preparing to go away on vacation, I went through our old coin bins. Even though we have E-ZPass, I like to always have extra change on hand when traveling for those "just in case" moments.

So as I was going through one of our many coin containers, I came across an old Garden State Parkway fare token. I remember hanging onto this way back, but have long forgotten about it. It's pretty cool to have come across it, especially since the last year they were used was back in 2008.

It also brought back memories to when I was a kid, when I would travel the GSP with my grandmother. She would often buy rolls of fare tokens so she wouldn't have to deal with finding exact change at the toll plazas. It's crazy how something that seems so insignificant can bring back so many memories.

Whether this brings back memories for you, or you've never known about this before, here's a quick look back at the history of the Garden State Parkway fare token.

Remembering the Garden State Parkway fare token A nostalgic token of NJ history dating back to the 1980's.

Small towns in New Jersey you didn't know existed There are so many small towns in New Jersey that you may have heard of, especially in our listening area of Central and North Jersey. In the southern part of the state, where we have less reach and interaction, there are towns almost guaranteed, you've never heard of. Many of them in Atlantic, Cumberland and Salem Counties. Some are even in Burlington and Camden County. Here's a quick look at just of few of them.

A walk through Riverton, NJ: Historic gem on the Delaware Lots of history and tons of charm in this tiny little Burlington County town tucked in along the Delaware.