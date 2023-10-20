Beginning in Newark, this NJ candy spreads color across the globe

Not only is this candy popular worldwide, but it's also among a favorite during Halloween. An assortment of colors that puts a smile on your mouth no matter where you live.

One that doesn't leave a mess in your hand thanks to its "melt in your mouth" outer shell. And one that has withstood the test of time ever since its introduction.

The M&M is a true classic across the globe with rich historical roots tied to New Jersey. Newark, NJ, in particular, is where this colorful little candy had its start.

It was back in 1941 when the candy was first produced in Newark, and was a first of its kind being produced for those serving in our military. Because the candy only melted in your mouth, it was a quick and non-messy snack for those serving on the front lines.

New Jersey state / colorful NJ / candy Canva loading...

The colors, however, weren't always what they are today. In fact, only a few of the original colors from 1941 are still included in the regular mix.

What's more, one of the most popular colors from the beginning that's still produced today temporarily disappeared due to health concerns. It's really fascinating to see how the colors evolved over the years since the humble beginnings.

Yes, specialty colors are made from time to time, but that's normally just a limited time. It's the mainstays that truly have a rich history.

With that said, here's a quick look at the colorful history of the M&M and how each and every one of the main colors came to be.

History of the M&M: How each amazing color came to be Even the colors themselves have a fascinating backstory. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey state / colorful NJ / candy Canva loading...

The History of PEZ Candy Still Manufactured in Orange Connecticut...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.