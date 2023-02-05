See which NJ cities are among the top 50 oldest in America

TSM Twin Falls via Canva

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the oldest cities in the country. Going back to the early days of our country, New Jersey has played a huge role in shaping where we are today as a nation.

As time went by, however, new cities formed and others disappeared. Still, some manage to withstand the test of time.

Not only is New Jersey home to some of the 50 oldest cities in America, but those cities also play a large role in New Jersey's economy. It's no wonder The Garden State plays a huge part in shaping where our country is today and will be in the future.

Check out the list below as we go coast-to-coast visiting America's oldest cities. Also, take note of how many of them are in New Jersey.

LOOK: The oldest cities in America

Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.
3 of New Jersey's cities are among the top 50 oldest in America

Jersey City, Newark, and South Orange are all among the nation's oldest cities, with all three dating back to the 1600s. So much amazing history located right here in The Great Garden State.

