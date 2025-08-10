Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, has been going through a lot of change over the past year. Ever since the merger took place in 2024, the theme park has been under a big transformation that's still ongoing.

The most notable change that took place is no doubt the removal of Kingda Ka, which even today still leaves a sore spot for some coaster enthusiasts. Not so much because the ride is gone, but more over how the removal was handled.

But probably one of the biggest upsets was the removal of the Skyway. An original ride from 1974 at the park that dates back to the New York Worlds Fair. Plus several other removals that left quite a dent at the park.

More gone, more delayed

On top of all the ride removals are two other notable changes. The new record breaking coaster that's going to replace Kingda Ka has been delayed to beyond 2026. Construction is currently ongoing and looks fairly impressive thus far. The park, however, still hasn't officially announced what that new attraction will be.

The other big change has to do with the late season operations. Along with learning about the new record breaking coaster timeline was the additional announcement of Holiday in the Park coming to an end.

With that announcement came an earlier end to the 2025 season. Instead of running through New Year's Day, most assumed the season would now end with Fright Fest.

Revised hours

Six Flags Great Adventure finally updated their operating hours to reflect this change. But to the delight of many, the season will still go beyond Fright Fest, which ends on November 2.

According to the revised hours, the park will remain open weekends through November 30. They'll also be open during New Jersey's teachers conventions on November 6 and 7, as well as on Black Friday, November 28. All November hours after Fright Fest are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

