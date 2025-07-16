It's becoming a common trend among Shore towns throughout New Jersey. New speed limits being posted for commonly traveled roads.

The new, slower speed limits all have one thing in common. To keep the roads safer for vehicles, pedestrians, bikers, and everyone overall.

The latest announcement of an adjusted speed limit comes from the Point Pleasant Police Department. On a social media post to Facebook, they have alerted followers to a new speed limit on one of their more commonly used roadways.

Going forward, for anyone looking to travel on Bridge Avenue will now see a posted speed limit of 30 M.P.H.

Speed limit change - Point Pleasant Police Department FB page Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

From 35 to 30

Previously, the speed limit on Bridge Avenue was 35 M.P.H. But now, right in the middle of the summer season, the speed limit has dropped to 30 M.P.H.

This may cause some motorists to be caught off-guard. If you're planning to visit Point Pleasant and travel on Bridge Avenue, please be aware of the new speed limit.

And understand that this adjustment is a necessary move to help keep everyone safe. Yes, it may take getting used to, so make sure you keep a close eye on that speedometer and the new posted speed limit signs.

slow down nj road sign warning Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

A Shore trend

Point Pleasant is just the latest Shore town to drop their speed limit on a commonly used road for both locals and vacationers. Other towns have already made this move, some as far back as a year ago.

In Monmouth County, for example, portions of West Front Street in Red Bank and River Road in Fair Haven have dropped their speed limits from 35 to 25. So if you're looking to vacation or visit any of our great Shore towns, please take note and keep a sharp eye open for sudden speed limit changes.

Unique NJ road design that terrifies most other drivers Some quick-witted responses from out-of-state drivers that were forced to navigate a New Jersey jughandle. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By July, the number of layoffs had well more than doubled. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.