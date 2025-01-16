NJ road crew apparently doesn’t know what time of year it is

Sometimes on our travels, we may notice things that are out of the ordinary. I'm sure we've all come across something at some point.

It could be by car, train, or even foot. If it stands out enough, we'll almost certainly take notice.

South Jersey is a great example of this. Where else would you ever spot a giant elephant that you can actually go inside of? Yes, I'm looking at you, Lucy.

But that's an example of something that is more permanent. Sometimes, those oddities are simply due to human error. Errors that can easily be fixed once they're noticed.

That's the case with this particular example. And I've got to tell you, unless you pass by this spot at just the right moment, this one's easy to overlook.

NJ Route 133 / Windsor Center Dr & Princeton Hightstown Rd Intersection in East Windsor, NJ Google Maps loading...

Your first warning

I first spotted this sign on Jan. 6, 2025. It was during the evening but after the rush hour so the roads weren't too busy (I usually commute after the rush).

I first took note of the oddity as I was passing this sign. But because of where I was, I didn't have time to slow down to take a better look.

It was at the intersection of NJ Route 133 / Windsor Center Dr. and Princeton Hightstown Rd. / County Route 571 in East Windsor.

Road construction sign / Road Work Beginning Mike Brant TSM loading...

Obvious time of year

If you recall, there was snow on the ground for many of us in the state on Jan. 6, 2025, and this part of the state was no exception. The snowy surroundings also helped make this particular construction blooper even funnier.

As I mentioned above, I first noticed this as I approached it, but didn't have time to see the sign cycle again. Curious, I went around the U-turn once more just to see if what I saw was correct.

Fortunately, there was nobody behind me when I went around again, so I was able to come to a brief stop and had just enough time to grab a few pics. This is either quite the blooper or a super in-advance notice of road work to come in the middle of summer.

Construction Road Sign / On or about July 8 Mike Brant TSM loading...

Wait... What?

It may be January, but it's good to know road work will begin July 8. Plenty of time and multiple seasons to come up with an alternate route (talk about service).

Look, I don't come by this way that often so I'm not sure when this sign actually went up. I don't know if they meant January and not July, or if this was never taken down from last July.

Or, are we really getting a six-month heads-up that road work is going to happen? I mean, it's got to be major work to have this kind of advanced notice.

More likely than not, this sign has never been taken down since last July. At least, that's my guess. It's either that, or they got the date hilariously wrong.

Road construction sign / use caution Mike Brant TSM loading...

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.