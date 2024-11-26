Look Out – NJ cops are likely to pull you over because of this

Anyone who drives in New Jersey knows the feeling. That sensation that you're being watched while driving on the roads. But more likely than not, you're not being watched at all.

At least, not at every point on the road. However, it doesn't mean New Jersey's police officers don't have tools in place to catch certain drivers who are not driving lawfully on our streets and highways.

Sometimes, for example, we might be driving faster than we should. Most of us do it, especially here in the Great Garden State. And our great New Jersey police force also knows this fact.

But one thing that's nice about New Jersey is the fact that speeding alone, in certain situations, might not get you pulled over. At least, not on our major highways at particular times. Let me explain this one, from a commuter standpoint.

During rush hours, especially very early in the morning, it's very common for the flow on the Garden State Parkway or New Jersey Turnpike to go well over the posted speed limit. But if that's what the flow is doing, New Jersey's police officers aren't going to pull every one of those cars over if they're traveling safely.

It's the outliers that will normally get caught. In other words, if the flow is doing 75, but you're doing 90, there are good odds they're looking for you. And if you speed on our side roads, it goes without saying.

But there are other reasons too that you might get stopped. Not just here, but anywhere. And especially during the holidays, it's important to stay mindful and be aware that your odds of getting pulled over go up, if any of the following applies.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.