Unique NJ road design that terrifies most other drivers

Let's start off with this. New Jersey roads are very complicated. Maybe not all of them, but when you're dealing with things like circles, for example, with no consistency, it can throw even the most seasoned drivers off.

Even for those of us who grew up driving these roads, they can still cause us confusion. But the difference here is, we've adapted to be quick with our thinking. And that sometimes scares the daylights out of drivers not from around here.

Jughandles are another one. A single road might have a reverse jug, followed by a forward jug, followed by a left turn lane, then back to a reverse jug. Talk about head spinning.

The good news is, New Jerseyans can take the punches when others call us out for our confusing roads. Jughandles in particular, since, well, no other state has them.

So let's take a moment and put ourselves into the shoes of other out-of-state drivers, and have a good laugh at ourselves. Here are some comments actually made by drivers who tried to navigate our jughandles with much confusion and frustration.

For all the out-of-state comedians

I have to admit, I 100% get where all those out-of-staters are coming from (and comments from those who used to live here). New Jersey's roads are unique compared to those of other states.

Especially when it comes to jug handles. Anywhere else, you'd think we'd be talking about a coffee mug. But nope, not in New Jersey. It's just like when we say the oranges, we think of cities. Anywhere else, we'd be thinking fruit.

So yes, I get both the humor and frustrations that some out-of-state drivers have when they're trying to understand what a jughandle is. They're apparently terrifying to navigate if you're not from around here.

