This isn't really a knock on our road crews. Rather, it's more of a curiosity. And I'm sure I'm not the only one who's curious about this.

Every winter when there's snow in the forecast, some of New Jersey's roads take on the appearance that they're made of concrete instead of asphalt. And that, of course, is due to the road salt put down.

I say salt because I don't really notice this with roads that are treated with brine. I could be wrong, but the brine I don't really notice as much other than what looks like wet stripes in the middle of the lanes.

But with the road salt, it's just more apparent. And my big question about it is this - Does it sometimes seem like our roads have way too much salt on them?

Overly worried? Or properly prepared?

Better safe than sorry I suppose. But what I also don't understand is why this overusage of salt also suddenly appears when there's no real threat of snow in the first place?

Is the state over worrying and overdoing it? Or, are these piles of salt necessary to keep our roads safe?

Yes, this winter has been cold, but do we really need that much salt on the roads? It just seems a bit excessive in certain spots around the state.

From asphalt, to concrete?

Again, I'm not knocking the road crews that put the salt out as they're just doing what they're told. I just find it hard to believe that nobody else has also thought this.

I'll sometimes see trucks out there putting large amounts of salt down when it doesn't seem necessary. Why don't we just save some of it? Do we really need to use it all in one season?

I don't know, perhaps I'm overthinking it. But when New Jersey's roads have so much salt on them that portions of them legit look like concrete, you have to question if perhaps we're putting just a little too much down when it's not necessary.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.