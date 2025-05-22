Technically speaking, people are out biking year-round throughout the Garden State. Even in the winter months, you'll find some on their bicycles on those warmer winter days.

However, there's always an increase of bike traffic when the weather gets nice. Yes, spring and fall are huge for getting on that bicycle, but summer also has no shortage of those looking to pump those pedals.

However, there are some situations where I sometimes feel that you need a license to operate a bicycle along a main roadway. I know that sounds crazy, but here me out on this since I'm almost positive others have also experienced this behavior too.

Rules do apply

What some cyclists seem to forget is that the rules of the road do, indeed, apply to them. Yet some of them act like they don't have a clue of that simple fact.

And with a surprising amount people in New Jersey now taking their bikes to work (Jeff Deminski has more on those statistics here), specific issues with bikers will most likely only get worse.

As for the biggest problems? Well, there are two in particular that apply to main highways, and one that applies beyond that scope. Keep in mind that this doesn't apply to all bikers, as some of them understand that the law does apply to them.

However, it only takes a few to ruin it for others, and with the shear amount of bicyclists that are guilty of what's below, they are the reason that perhaps New Jersey should consider mandating licenses to operate a bicycle along our main roadways.

Stop Sign Mike Brant TSM loading...

Running stop signs

I couldn't tell you the amount of bicyclists I've seen running stop signs. Yes, I get it's not as dangerous in a neighborhood. But even then, you should at least yield first to make sure the crossroad is clear of traffic.

Main highways, however, are a different story. And yet, many cyclists seem to think the stop sign is a way to stop everyone else so they can get the right-of-way.

All-way stops are a particular sore spot for this. I have a four-way stop I commute through every day, and I've lost count long ago of bikers blowing those stop signs. If a police officer were to see this, I absolutely support issuing tickets or revoking their bicycle license if we had such a thing.

Red traffic light Mike Brant TSM loading...

Running red lights

Speaking of the color red, here's another one some of those arrogant cyclers seem to think doesn't apply to them. If the traffic light is red, it doesn't mean you get an invisible green.

It also doesn't mean you bike across on the walk signal either. However, walking your bike across on the walk signal is by far the safest way to go.

If you insist on riding along our main roads, then following the rules and laws as if you were a motor vehicle is essential. Which, by the way, some of those bikes do have electric motors.

But whether or not the bike does have a motor doesn't matter. You're still operating some form of vehicle on our highways, and you should be pulled over if you run a red light just like the rest of us would.

Biker who was texting while riding hits a car / vehicle Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Riding with cell phones

More and more, people riding bikes are glued to their phones. And sometimes, this leads to dangerous situations where they either almost bike into another vehicle, or into someone else.

I once witnessed this myself when an a distracted biker almost rode right into a family with a dog and young child. Although I will point out that this example was from a multiuse path and not a main road, the same idea still applies.

The cyclist was distracted by their phone and seemed oblivious to what was happening right in front of them. This person rode right through them at full speed without a care in the world.

Had the young child or dog walked in the way of the moving bike, this could've ended really badly. It was a very close call due to distracted riding.

Slow down bike sign with an angry face Canva Edit / gvlt.org loading...

Laws don't apply, even though they do

Look, I like to get out on my bike too when the weather's nice, so I'm in no way trying to deter anyone else from getting out there. But I do have a problem with those arrogant bike riding jerks who feel they're better than everyone else.

I personally would have no problem being required to carry a bicycle license to ride my bike along our main roads. Simply put, it would hold me accountable to follow the same rules and laws of the road like everybody else does.

And should I commit a violation, I 100% should be held accountable by a police officer and be issued a warning or ticket for my actions. And yes, that also means court appearances and fines for continued violations.

bike, car crash South Jersey Sept 2024 Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

A specific target

Again, this is only for bikers who ride along our main roads. At the end of the day, something has to be done to stop those bikers who think they own the road.

If you blow a red light, run a stop sign, or become distracted by your own devices, you should be held accountable. And although a multiuse trail isn't quite the same as a main road, that general idea of being glued to your phone while riding still applies.

As for a bicycle license? That should be specific to main roads, but police should still be allowed to ticket those on multiuse paths should the cyclist be operating carelessly. And yes, this would also apply to both locals and summer tourists.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

