3 of the longest highways in the nation are right here in NJ
Who's ready for a road trip on one of America's longest highways? With summer vacation season just around the corner, some might be considering hitting the road and taking their time while behind the wheel.
And if taking a road trip on one of America's longest highways is on your bucket list, you're in a good place already. Not one, not two, but three of America's top-11 longest highways in America are accessible right here in New Jersey
Any guesses? Here's the full list of the longest federal highways in the nation, which includes the three that are right here in New Jersey (and spoiler alert, I-95 isn't one of them).
These are the top 10 longest federal & interstate routes in the US
3 of the longest, right here in NJ
As hard as it is to believe, i-95 isn't among the top-11 longest highways in the nation. Yes, it's a long interstate, and it's heavily traveled in New Jersey, but as surprising as it may seem, there are other roadways that are even longer than that.
In New Jersey, the three highways that are among the longest in the nation are Federal Highway 1, Interstate 80, and Federal Highway 30. And between those three, two of them begin (or end, depending on how you look at it) right here in New Jersey.
The eastern end of I-80 is in Teaneck, NJ, and is a perfect starting point for those in the northern part of the state. In the southern part of the state, Route 30 will start you off in Atlantic City and head west.
As for north and south? You'll just have to get started at some point on Route 1. Either way, all three highways promise an amazing trip throughout the country, all with connection points right here in New Jersey.
