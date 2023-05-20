This NJ location among the coolest hidden wonders in America

It's time for another road trip, New Jersey. And for this trip, we'll be checking out some of the strangest, weirdest, and most interesting finds around the country.

And naturally, this list includes a wild find in New Jersey. Not that we don't have our fair share of really awesome places to see.

From Grounds For Sculpture to Lucy the Elephant, New Jersey is full of very cool and interesting finds. And naturally, nothing beats a good road trip to check them all out (feel free to share your favorites in the comments).

There are also interesting finds outside the Garden State as well. For example, did you know Alaska is home to an upside-down forest? Or that Colorado is home to a magic mushroom house?

Those are just a couple of the places that made the list of the coolest hidden wonders in each state across the country. And yes, some of these places are very off-beat.

And off-beat is probably the best way to describe the location that made the list for New Jersey. In fact, not only is the location in New Jersey abandoned, it's downright creepy.

Check out the full list below compiled by Atlas Obscura of the best offbeat places to visit in every state. For those who like to travel across the country to check out cool and unique places, then this list is for you.

Enjoy the journey, and please, don't get too creeped out when you get to the top choice for New Jersey.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

New Jersey: Abandoned Hagedorn Psychiatric Hospital

A creepy psychiatric hospital in New Jersey is among the top coolest places to check out across the country. How wild is that?

Take note though of the summary above and be sure not to trespass where you shouldn't be if you choose to check out this location. The good news, however, is that the state is working on creating greater public access.

Of course, checking out cool places is one thing, but what about scenic roads? Have you ever wondered what some of the most scenic roads are across the country?

Click here to check out that list, including the highway that made the cut in New Jersey. Even for just a day trip, this Garden State roadway is definitely worth the drive.