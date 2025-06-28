New Jersey often gets a bad reputation when it comes to how we drive. More often than not, those criticisms come from those in other states.

And I completely get it. If you're not used to driving on New Jersey's roads, it can feel incredibly scary.

But here's the thing. I don't believe that New Jersey drivers as a whole are all that bad. Sure, we may seem aggressive at times, but that's only because we don't have time to deal with nonsense.

If you've grown up driving here, then you get it. Yes, we can be aggressive, but we know what we're doing (well, most of us at least). On the flip side, we can also be very courteous.

Take the four-way stop, for example. I go through a four-way stop almost every time I hit the road, thanks to the particular area I live.

Very often at this intersection, there'll be cars coming from all directions. And probably at least twice a week, when I go through it, there is someone who is waving the other cars to go when it's supposed to be their turn.

However, what these drivers might not realize is that it causes more confusion for all the other drivers. Not only that, but it also increases the odds for an accident to occur at that intersection.

So, for those who might need a refresher, remember the rules of those dreaded four-way stops. Not just for those who are courteous, but also for those who are hesitant.

Remember...

Being overly courteous can lead to more confusion at an all-way stop. Please don't sit there and wave everyone on. When your turn comes up, just go.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.