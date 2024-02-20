Why NJ drivers with front-tinted windows make you a target

Let's clear one thing off right away. This isn't referring to all New Jersey drivers with front-tinted windows.

Some who do have their front passenger and driver windows tinted, along with the windshield, aren't all bad drivers. In fact, some of those driver may have simply purchased their vehicles like that and didn't have much of a choice.

It's the same comparison when it comes to people who drive large pickup trucks or SUVs that have four-wheel-drive. In particular, snow driving.

Although it's by far more common to find drivers with vehicles like that to drive more aggressively and carelessly in the snow, it doesn't mean all drivers with those types are vehicles are like that. In fact, a large majority of them are very cautious in the snow.

That same logic can be used when it comes to the front-tinted window argument. It's the select few "heroes" on the road that give them all a bad reputation.

The Issue

Again, if you have front-tinted windows, this characterization may not be you. But, there are enough drivers out there that give these particular drivers a bad name. Almost fully blacked-out tinted windows, to be more specific.

Why is it that some with fully-tinted vehicles - including the windshield - seem to drive like the rules don't apply to them? Have you ever noticed that?

There are a few examples of this too on New Jersey roads. We'll start off with smaller, local highways and streets.

Lanes & Lights

First off, lane travel on local roads. Again, not all of you with vehicles like this drive in an aggressive or careless manner.

But that's exactly what happens with some of these cars. They may cut us off, or speed past us, or rev to floor it at a traffic light the second it turns green.

And in some cases, some of these drivers might even speed up or around others on a shoulder, or jump from a turning lane into the straight lanes just to get around quicker. Not just on local roads, but on major highways too.

Highway Driving

Other drivers notice this too on major freeways, such as the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, Route 80, or any similar highway. Some of these drivers drive like they're completely immune to the law.

Even major highways that aren't freeways, such as Route 1, will have them. I can't tell you how many times I've come across careless drivers who have all their windows tinted to the point that they're practically blacked out.

It's flat-out dangerous, and it makes them a target. Not one necessarily for the police, but a target for other drivers to know what vehicles to keep our distance from.

Reason for Tinting

I've never understood the tinting of front windows. And I especially don't know why anyone would want to have their windshield tinted to the point it's practically blacked out.

It is because it looks cool? Or, is it because it actually keeps the car cooler? I guess for the latter it makes sense in the southern states.

But even then, isn't it less safe to have those windows tinted? Especially with night driving, wouldn't it make it that much harder to see?

If you're someone who has a fully-tinted car, please feel free to share what you like or don't like about it in the comments. I've just never understood why you'd want the front all tinted like that.

Careless Driver Message

With that curiosity out of the way, here's something that needs to be said to those who drive like complete jerks that have front-tinted and almost blacked-out windows.

Do you drive like aggressive animals because you know nobody can see what you look like? I mean, you have to know others will be looking at you when you do something stupid on the road.

So is that it? Does having those front windows and windshield tinted make you feel big and tough? I bet it does. And it's why those vehicles you drive become a target for everyone else.

An Unfortunate Reality

It's kind of sad. For as tough as you think you are, it also shows what a coward you are. Unfortunately, you drag add all the good and decent drivers who also have front-tinted windows down to your level.

I'd like to tell you to please drive safer, but I know you're not going to listen. You think it's cute and funny to drive like a jackass and that nobody can see you because your car is all blacked out.

I just hope a police officer is able to spot you before you cause a major accident with your aggressive driving. For now, the rest of us know to try and stay clear from you. At least, until you finally grow up in life.

As for everyone else who drives safely with front-tinted windows? I'm sorry jerks like the ones mentioned above put a target on cars like yours. Thank you for driving safely.

