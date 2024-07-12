Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more

You know those places that are often considered a hidden gem? Often times they're not as well-known or as large as their more popular counterparts. But as people begin to learn of such places, they start to become more and more popular. And that could be for a number of reasons.

Take a small coffee shop, for example. It might not be the biggest or the overall best. However, the charm and quality of the place keep those local to it coming back for more. As time passes, those who visit the area throughout the year begin to learn about it and start to make a stop there instead of the big names off the highway.

Perhaps it's a signature drink that does it? Or maybe it's the quality of what they serve. Or, it could be one particular item the place becomes known for. Whatever it is, the establishment is doing everything right which keeps its popularity growing more and more every year.

Before you know it, those hidden gems aren't so well hidden anymore because so many people learn about them and try them out for themselves. And for a business owner, that's a good problem to have.

That's just one example when it comes to a small business owner. But it's important to note that not all hidden gems are made the same. Sometimes, it might be a spot owned by a larger company that's so unique to them that you'd never expect to see it.

Say, for example, a ferry company that just happens to operate and own it's very own slice of paradise along the water. But yet, that's exactly what we have here. An affordable hidden beach in New Jersey that features food, drinks, live entertainment, a ferry, and more. Not to mention the tropical-like beach atmosphere.

Yes, this Jersey Shore spot isn't as hidden as it once was, but there are still plenty of visitors who do not know about this small, yet affordable little beach in Highlands, Monmouth County.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.