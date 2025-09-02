Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

8 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

7 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 74°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 71° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:24am - 7:29pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:49a High

Mon 3:11p Low

Mon 10:06p High

Tue 3:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:13a High

Mon 2:45p Low

Mon 9:30p High

Tue 3:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:25a High

Mon 2:59p Low

Mon 9:42p High

Tue 3:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:17a High

Mon 2:41p Low

Mon 9:34p High

Tue 3:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:25a Low

Mon 12:54p High

Mon 6:51p Low

Tue 2:11a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:50a High

Mon 3:10p Low

Mon 10:00p High

Tue 3:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:32a Low

Mon 12:28p High

Mon 5:58p Low

Tue 1:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:22a High

Mon 4:08p Low

Mon 10:39p High

Tue 4:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:09a High

Mon 2:59p Low

Mon 9:44p High

Tue 3:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:25a High

Mon 3:31p Low

Mon 10:04p High

Tue 3:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:26a High

Mon 3:08p Low

Mon 9:46p High

Tue 3:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:25a High

Mon 4:05p Low

Mon 10:29p High

Tue 4:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally. But where on earth are they getting these names? Steve Trevelise thinks if they had "Jersey" names, they would be more intimidating. He asked his Facebook following for some suggestions, here's some of what they came up with. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Another great South Jersey winery If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy