NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 2

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
8 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
7 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature71° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:24am - 7:29pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 8:49a		High
Mon 3:11p		Low
Mon 10:06p		High
Tue 3:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:13a		High
Mon 2:45p		Low
Mon 9:30p		High
Tue 3:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:25a		High
Mon 2:59p		Low
Mon 9:42p		High
Tue 3:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:17a		High
Mon 2:41p		Low
Mon 9:34p		High
Tue 3:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:25a		Low
Mon 12:54p		High
Mon 6:51p		Low
Tue 2:11a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:50a		High
Mon 3:10p		Low
Mon 10:00p		High
Tue 3:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 5:32a		Low
Mon 12:28p		High
Mon 5:58p		Low
Tue 1:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:22a		High
Mon 4:08p		Low
Mon 10:39p		High
Tue 4:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:09a		High
Mon 2:59p		Low
Mon 9:44p		High
Tue 3:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 8:25a		High
Mon 3:31p		Low
Mon 10:04p		High
Tue 3:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:26a		High
Mon 3:08p		Low
Mon 9:46p		High
Tue 3:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 9:25a		High
Mon 4:05p		Low
Mon 10:29p		High
Tue 4:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

