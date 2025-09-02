NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 2
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
8 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
7 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:24am - 7:29pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:49a
|High
Mon 3:11p
|Low
Mon 10:06p
|High
Tue 3:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:13a
|High
Mon 2:45p
|Low
Mon 9:30p
|High
Tue 3:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:25a
|High
Mon 2:59p
|Low
Mon 9:42p
|High
Tue 3:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:17a
|High
Mon 2:41p
|Low
Mon 9:34p
|High
Tue 3:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:25a
|Low
Mon 12:54p
|High
Mon 6:51p
|Low
Tue 2:11a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:50a
|High
Mon 3:10p
|Low
Mon 10:00p
|High
Tue 3:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:32a
|Low
Mon 12:28p
|High
Mon 5:58p
|Low
Tue 1:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:22a
|High
Mon 4:08p
|Low
Mon 10:39p
|High
Tue 4:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:09a
|High
Mon 2:59p
|Low
Mon 9:44p
|High
Tue 3:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:25a
|High
Mon 3:31p
|Low
Mon 10:04p
|High
Tue 3:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:26a
|High
Mon 3:08p
|Low
Mon 9:46p
|High
Tue 3:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:25a
|High
Mon 4:05p
|Low
Mon 10:29p
|High
Tue 4:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 4 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
