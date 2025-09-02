Route 206 crash kills Marlton, NJ couple
🚨Police say two vehicles collided on Route 206 in Shamong
🚨One of the vehicles overturned into Atsion Lake, according to police
🚨At least four people died on NJ highways during Labor Day weekend
SHAMONG — Two people died in a crash on Route 206 after their vehicle rolled over into a lake Monday night, according to the State Police.
State Police Trooper Christopher Postorino said a Ford F350 pickup truck traveling south on Route 206 driven by Derek Gantham, 21, of Tabernacle collided with a Toyota sedan heading west on Quaker Bridge Road just before 8 p.m. The impact caused the Toyota to overturn into Atsion Lake, Postorino said.
Toyota driver John E. Hawley and passenger Theresa "Teri" Hawley, both 66 from Marlton, died in the crash. They were married, according to a Facebook post by their son, also named John.
"My parents have just bin (sic) in car accident and passed away took both both my parents this is horrible horrific heartbreaking god please help me get through this I really can’t take no more," John Hawley wrote.
Gantham suffered minor injuries in the crash. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to Postorino
.
Atison Lake is located at the northern end of Wharton State Forest
Deadly weekend in New Jersey
At least four people died on New Jersey roads during the Labor Day holiday weekend between Friday and Monday.
- Genna Spina, 21, of Denville was killed in a crash on Route 78 early Saturday morning in a crash involving four vehicles near Exit 52 (Garden State Parkway) in Hillside, according to State Police.
- A two vehicle crash on Route 206 in the Borough of Chester Saturday afternoon left one person dead, according to Chester police. The names of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.
