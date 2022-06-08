A Burlington County community has been stunned by the death of a 71-year-old woman, killed when a large tree branch fell onto a moving vehicle Tuesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. in Hainesport, Christine Roemer was a passenger as 71-year-old Albert Roemer Jr. was driving a Hyundai SUV on the 1800 block of Ark Road, according to State Police.

The impact killed Christine Roemer, while her husband was seriously hurt and remained hospitalized on Wednesday.

The couple is from Indian Mills in Shamong.

ABC 7 New York had video from a helicopter following the deadly incident.

