If you’re a regular listener of The Judi & EJ Show, you’ve probably heard me go on about my love for our Jersey Pine Barrens.

It’s literally in my blood. Both sides of my dad’s family go back generations in southern Ocean and Burlington Counties. My grandfather Johnson was from Manahawkin, and his dad was a bayman on Barnegat Bay. My grandmother Johnson’s family came from Chatsworth. True Jersey pineys!

My deep roots in the New Jersey Pine Barrens

Maybe that’s why I’ve always loved hiking the Batona Trail, canoeing and kayaking on the Mullica River, and bouncing around in my 4WD pickup on those endless white-sand roads. I genuinely feel at peace—and at home—in the Pine Barrens.

One Father’s Day a few years back, my wife and son surprised me with an awesome canoe trip with Pinelands Adventures, a great outfitter based out of Shamong.

Exploring the Pines with Pinelands Adventures

Besides their water trips, they also run fun events where you can dive deeper into what makes this region so special—not just in Jersey, but in the entire country.

They’ve got an event coming up on Saturday, December 6, 2025, called “Lost Industries in the Pines.” The heart of the Pines wasn’t always pure wilderness; it’s actually a post-industrial area. I loved this quote from Pinelands Adventures:

The ‘Lost Industries in the Pines’ tour: uncovering hidden history

“The Pine Barrens are a post-industrial forest. It has been said that by 1850 no trees existed between the Delaware River and the Atlantic Ocean due to industrial over-harvesting in the region. While such a claim is slightly exaggerated, it is difficult to imagine that the forest wilderness we know was once a major industrial center. Evidence of bygone eras still lies hidden among the quiet streams and thick patches of wild huckleberry.”

On the “Lost in the Pines” tour, guide Jeff Larson—a 30+ year explorer of the Pines—takes you deep into Piney culture and history. You’ll visit ruins like Hampton Furnace, check out old cranberry bogs, and get a real taste of life in the Pines.

Why the Pine Barrens still captivate generations of Jersey families

You can book your trip now or call them at 609-268-0189.

Don’t just take my word for how awesome the Pines are. This is your chance to experience it for yourself! If the Pines have been calling your name, here’s your chance to answer—and discover the magic that’s been woven into my family for generations.

